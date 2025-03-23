St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 878.12 ($11.34) and traded as high as GBX 1,034 ($13.35). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,026.95 ($13.26), with a volume of 2,444,233 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,023.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 878.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -860.73, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23.
St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 73 ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter. St. James’s Place had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Analysts forecast that St. James’s Place plc will post 67.9947461 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other St. James’s Place news, insider Rooney Anand bought 10,509 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,032 ($13.32) per share, with a total value of £108,452.88 ($140,029.54). Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of nearly one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,800 highly skilled advisers.
We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.
