Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,969 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.12.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

