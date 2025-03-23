Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Purchased by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure accounts for approximately 3.0% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.22% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $11,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,431,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,433,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 666,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,873,000 after buying an additional 49,008 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 380,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 363,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STRL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of STRL opened at $126.63 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $206.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.05 and its 200 day moving average is $155.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

