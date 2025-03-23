Stevens Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 3,132 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Public Storage by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,089,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 3,714.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Public Storage by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 136,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,926,000 after purchasing an additional 31,662 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,302,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Trading Down 1.8 %

PSA opened at $291.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.96 and its 200-day moving average is $321.98. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $256.31 and a 52-week high of $369.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSA. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $354.00 price target (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $316.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.00.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

