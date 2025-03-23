Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $1.20 Million in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,646 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 452.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 4,766.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Workday from $287.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Workday from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Workday from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.36.

Workday Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $249.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $294.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total value of $14,879,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,579,600. The trade was a 19.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total value of $1,809,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,750. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,001 shares of company stock worth $120,614,400 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

