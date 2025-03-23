Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $995,000 Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,038 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 876.9% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.05.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $102.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.40. The stock has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $86.81 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

