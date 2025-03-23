Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases 1,446 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in General Electric by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.31.

General Electric Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GE opened at $203.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. General Electric has a 1-year low of $133.99 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.63 and a 200 day moving average of $185.01.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

