Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases 1,602 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Clorox by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Clorox by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.62.

Clorox Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE CLX opened at $144.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $171.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.84 and a 200-day moving average of $159.77. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

