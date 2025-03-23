Summit Global Investments Increases Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 125.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 12.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,323,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,725,000 after purchasing an additional 141,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 15.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 513,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,878,000 after purchasing an additional 68,579 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 392,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,786,000 after purchasing an additional 159,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $168.82 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.17 and a 52 week high of $192.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.06 and its 200 day moving average is $160.01. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on LOPE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

