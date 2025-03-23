Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SGC. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Superior Group of Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SGC opened at $10.80 on Thursday. Superior Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $177.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $145.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.54 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 2.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 53,492 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 44.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 87.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 190,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 89,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

