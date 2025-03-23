Swan Global Investments LLC Raises Position in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT)

Swan Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Free Report) by 102.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Swan Global Investments LLC owned 0.70% of North European Oil Royalty Trust worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 34.5% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE NRT opened at $4.80 on Friday. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.60.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 87.43% and a return on equity of 537.09%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

