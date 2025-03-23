Swan Global Investments LLC Sells 17,516 Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM)

Swan Global Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,516 shares during the period. Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF accounts for 0.4% of Swan Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Swan Global Investments LLC owned about 62.08% of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF worth $15,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 23,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Stock Performance

BATS PSFM opened at $28.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.58. Pacer Swan SOS Flex has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $23.01 million, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.60.

About Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (PSFM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFM was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

