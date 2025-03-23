Sweet Earth (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Shares Down 27.8% – Should You Sell?

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 27.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 1,038 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Sweet Earth Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.

Sweet Earth Company Profile

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States and internationally. The company offers CBD and hemp infused facial products, including CBD hydration creams, oat and honey cleansers, and soothing CBD lip balms; and botanicals and essential oils, such as balancing CBD jasmine oils, soothing CBD bath salt soaks, invigorating CBD neem and turmeric scrubs, and aloe-infused CBD hand sanitizers for body and skin care.

Featured Stories

