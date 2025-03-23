Tamir Poleg Sells 25,000 Shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX) Stock

The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX – Get Free Report) Director Tamir Poleg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.62, for a total value of C$165,522.50.

Tamir Poleg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 21st, Tamir Poleg sold 568 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total value of C$3,638.84.

On Monday, March 3rd, Tamir Poleg sold 245 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.86, for a total value of C$1,681.09.

On Monday, February 3rd, Tamir Poleg sold 300 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.27, for a total value of C$2,181.60.

On Thursday, January 30th, Tamir Poleg sold 862 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.44, for a total value of C$6,411.99.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Tamir Poleg sold 9,100 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.20, for a total value of C$65,520.00.

Real Brokerage Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$435.92 million, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.41 and a twelve month high of C$2.65.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It offers brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company provides agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run the business. It operates in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

