Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) Position Lowered by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,746 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.20% of Taseko Mines worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 296.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,160,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,116 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 353.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 61,823 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 125.9% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 196,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 109,284 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 272.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 38,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,301,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,095,000 after buying an additional 3,217,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TGB opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $739.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGB. National Bank Financial raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com lowered Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

