Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.39 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.70 ($0.06). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 4.70 ($0.06), with a volume of 166,165 shares.

Tavistock Investments Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £22.41 million, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tavistock Investments

In other Tavistock Investments news, insider Johanna Rager acquired 570,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £22,800 ($29,438.35). Also, insider Brian Raven bought 1,139,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £45,560 ($58,825.05). Company insiders own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Tavistock Investments Company Profile

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers investment planning, financial planning, pension and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, protection and insurance, will writing, bereavement notification, employee benefits, protects families from financial difficulty, finance for homes and mortgages, financial management, financial planning, and tax saving services.

