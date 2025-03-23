TD Private Client Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6,305.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,194,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098,077 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $76,342,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,051,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,694,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,397,000 after purchasing an additional 740,980 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,290,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after purchasing an additional 591,019 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPEM opened at $40.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.67. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.60.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.