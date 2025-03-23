TD Private Client Wealth LLC Buys 2,697 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,203,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,957,000 after purchasing an additional 891,252 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,234,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 255,610.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,007,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,106 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 785,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,748,000 after purchasing an additional 65,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,585,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.98 and a 1-year high of $33.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.11.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

