TD Private Client Wealth LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $103.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $94.82 and a 1 year high of $108.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.13.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

