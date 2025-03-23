TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 1,996 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of BP by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of BP by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 58.7% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BP. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BP from $34.70 to $31.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BP from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.48.

BP Stock Performance

BP stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $40.40.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). BP had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. BP’s payout ratio is currently 2,375.00%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

