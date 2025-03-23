Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 4,008 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.23% of Dorman Products worth $9,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Dorman Products by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

In related news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $35,197.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 833,527 shares in the company, valued at $102,940,584.50. This represents a 0.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $96,741.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,779.72. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,475 shares of company stock worth $4,397,374 in the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dorman Products Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DORM opened at $125.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.15.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $533.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.95 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DORM

About Dorman Products

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.