Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $505.65 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 863,611 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,788 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.8% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $505,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,770 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Benchstone Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $23,749,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,426,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $834,944,000 after acquiring an additional 74,746 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $22,434,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective (up from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $736.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Argus set a $775.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $718.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.46, for a total transaction of $21,712,807.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $243,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,576,930. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 622,844 shares of company stock valued at $409,212,161 over the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of META stock opened at $596.25 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $414.50 and a 12-month high of $740.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $655.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $605.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

