Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $9.25 Million Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,551 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of FTAI Aviation worth $9,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTAI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE FTAI opened at $107.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,072.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.11. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $181.64.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently -342.86%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

