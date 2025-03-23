Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $9.95 Million Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.12% of Chemed worth $9,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Trading Down 1.2 %

Chemed stock opened at $594.41 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $512.12 and a 1-year high of $648.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $567.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.52.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.67, for a total transaction of $1,187,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,957,441.93. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins purchased 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $519.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,721. This represents a 9.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chemed from $633.00 to $667.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

