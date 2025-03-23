Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,624 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.11% of ExlService worth $7,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 55,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 49,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth $1,194,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,161,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $46.34 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.38.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $481.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.68 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Anita Mahon sold 10,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $484,823.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,822.56. This represents a 10.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $833,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,779. The trade was a 28.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,284 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

