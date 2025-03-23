Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Posts Earnings Results

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 11.80 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Temple Bar had a net margin of 98.26% and a return on equity of 20.62%.
Temple Bar Price Performance
TMPL stock opened at GBX 296.50 ($3.83) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £848.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 287.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 273.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Temple Bar has a 1 year low of GBX 236 ($3.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 303.52 ($3.92).
About Temple Bar
