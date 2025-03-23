Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and traded as low as $12.57. Tesco shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 334,821 shares traded.

Tesco Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04.

Tesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.