Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,274 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,679,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,609,679,000 after acquiring an additional 391,306 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,029,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,035 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,286,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,382,936,000 after purchasing an additional 487,892 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,773,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,861,000 after buying an additional 124,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,513,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,408,925,000 after buying an additional 1,345,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,872,804.41. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $179.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.11 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

