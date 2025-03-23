The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,033,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 896,385 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Charles Schwab worth $224,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 310.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,252,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,261,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,644,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,923 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $189,791,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $185,649,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,138,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. The trade was a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,087 shares of company stock worth $40,952,233 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Redburn Partners cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $78.47 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $84.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.79. The stock has a market cap of $142.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

