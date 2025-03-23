Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 1,098 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $188.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $177.15 and a 12 month high of $219.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

