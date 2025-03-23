Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of Carlisle Companies worth $10,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,208,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 29.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $429,641,000 after acquiring an additional 218,002 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 6,405.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 179,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,757,000 after acquiring an additional 176,799 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 732.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 142,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,691,000 after acquiring an additional 125,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 151.3% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 176,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,594,000 after buying an additional 106,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price target (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $336.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $359.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.35. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $321.93 and a 1 year high of $481.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,681.95. This trade represents a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,724.60. This represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

