Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $11.36 Million Stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,748 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.63% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $11,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COPX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 57,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 478.3% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

COPX opened at $41.74 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $36.79 and a 52-week high of $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

