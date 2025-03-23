Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 318.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,458 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.84% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $9,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 155,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares during the period.

FIDU opened at $69.03 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $63.70 and a 1-year high of $77.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.41.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

