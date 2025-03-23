Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock Position Reduced by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,761 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.07% of Tiptree worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIPT. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tiptree during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Tiptree by 14.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tiptree by 166.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 114,568 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Tiptree by 1.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Tiptree by 43.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiptree Stock Down 1.8 %

TIPT stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $859.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.31. Tiptree Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $503.60 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 11.50%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Tiptree Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

