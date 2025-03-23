Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ (TNXP) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TNXP stock opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $1,146.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.23.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($9.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.23) by ($3.54). Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.95% and a negative net margin of 1,197.86%. The business had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -1762.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,600.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,907 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 5,932.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,662,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,119 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Further Reading

