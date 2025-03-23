Top Dividend Stocks To Follow Today – March 20th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Ford Motor, Citigroup, and BP are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares in companies that return a portion of their earnings to shareholders regularly, typically in the form of quarterly cash payments. Investors often favor these stocks for the steady income they provide, along with the potential for long-term capital appreciation, as they are usually issued by well-established, financially stable companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.92. The company had a trading volume of 63,592,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,555,181. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average of $33.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ:TSLL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 131,607,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,985,323. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,006,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,744,348. Chevron has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The firm has a market cap of $289.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.85. 7,441,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,717,094. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $103.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE F traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.02. 72,515,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,591,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.02. 8,994,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,983,351. The company has a market capitalization of $135.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.89. 17,554,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,960,748. The company has a market cap of $93.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 436.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. BP has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $40.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BP

See Also