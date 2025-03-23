TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 146.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,804 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.11% of TransMedics Group worth $23,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 260.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after acquiring an additional 146,115 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,734,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,079,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,845,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,700,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TransMedics Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of TMDX opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 8.20. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $177.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.46 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.58.
TransMedics Group Company Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
