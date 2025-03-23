UBS Group Lowers Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target to $7.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ULCC. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Frontier Group Price Performance

Shares of ULCC opened at $5.47 on Thursday. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $10.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.37.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Frontier Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Frontier Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Frontier Group news, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 15,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $100,457.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,912 shares in the company, valued at $158,536.56. The trade was a 38.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Schuller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,590 shares in the company, valued at $336,461.30. The trade was a 9.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 860,982 shares of company stock worth $6,912,597. 81.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 1,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Featured Stories

