UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Bought by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of UFP Technologies worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 420,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,188,000 after acquiring an additional 166,262 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,395,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $16,808,000. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in UFP Technologies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 281,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,787,000 after buying an additional 35,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after buying an additional 30,372 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Trading Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $198.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.15. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.10 and a 1-year high of $366.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.45. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $144.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 million.

In related news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,694.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,711.85. The trade was a 79.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

