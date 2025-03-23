Umpqua Bank Purchases Shares of 363 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Umpqua Bank purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 363 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GS opened at $565.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $387.12 and a one year high of $672.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $610.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $568.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $782.00 to $659.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $594.27.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Kevin R. Johnson bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $619.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,648. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total value of $1,275,338.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,349.55. This represents a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

