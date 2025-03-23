Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,095 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Utz Brands worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Utz Brands news, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 496,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $6,646,909.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard A. Friedman acquired 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,722.64. The trade was a 1.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Utz Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of UTZ opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 76.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.