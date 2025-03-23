VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Stock Position Lowered by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,285,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591,948 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 4.31% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $675,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $89.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.04. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $99.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.57.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

