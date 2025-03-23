Vanguard Group Inc. Has $13.71 Billion Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,376,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,405 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.64% of BlackRock worth $13,712,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 138,682.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 634,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 633,779 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $528,792,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $343,976,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $330,662,000. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $322,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $950.43 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $745.55 and a 52-week high of $1,084.22. The stock has a market cap of $147.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $980.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $988.41.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $11.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.37, for a total value of $408,229.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,531,656.40. This trade represents a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,430 shares of company stock worth $21,234,629. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,017.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $914.00 to $971.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,120.67.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

