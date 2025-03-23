Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,567,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649,620 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.26% of Texas Instruments worth $17,544,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 93,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taika Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.9 %

TXN opened at $179.00 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.11 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,930,522.08. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

