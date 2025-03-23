Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,789,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,938 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $910,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syntax Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $225.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $209.81 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

