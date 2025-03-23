Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR opened at $188.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $177.15 and a one year high of $219.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

