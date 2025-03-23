Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Napatree Capital LLC

Napatree Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,292.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,254,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093,895 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,587,000 after acquiring an additional 173,781 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,579,000 after acquiring an additional 195,204 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 416.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,097,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,437 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,084,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,775,000 after acquiring an additional 21,886 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.90. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

