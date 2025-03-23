Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Napatree Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Napatree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 106.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.3% of Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354,187 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703,913 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,547,000 after acquiring an additional 39,815 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723,891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $278.85 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

