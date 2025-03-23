VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.90.

A number of analysts have commented on VFC shares. Argus raised shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. OTR Global upgraded VF from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on VF from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on VF from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Institutional Trading of VF

VF Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in VF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,874,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,153,000 after purchasing an additional 211,440 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 256,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 16,431 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its position in VF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC stock opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. VF has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. VF had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that VF will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.25%.

About VF

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

