Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives $31.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.73.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $48.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 542,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $9,387,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,695,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,597,729.08. This trade represents a 6.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 155,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 38,820 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 550,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,787,000 after acquiring an additional 318,080 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,728,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

